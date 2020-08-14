Suspect Arraigned For Fatal Shooting In Nyack

A 33-year-old man may spend the rest of his life behind bars after being arraigned on multiple murder charges for allegedly shooting and robbing his victim in Rockland County.

Fayetteville, North Carolina resident Jason Jabouin is facing a host of charges for the killing and robbery of Ryan Franklin in Nyack on Friday, May 22.

Specifically, Jabouin was charged with:

Three counts of second-degree murder;

Two counts of first-degree robbery;

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh said that shortly after 10 a.m. on May 22, Jabouin shot Franklin in his back and arm, leading to his death.

Following the fatal shooting, it is alleged that Jabouin stole Franklin’s cellphone before fleeing to Maryland, where he was later located by investigators.

"This senseless act of violence in the Village of Nyack has left many residents in shock. My deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Ryan Franklin,” Walsh said in a statement. “The Rockland County District Attorney's Office will ensure that justice is served in this horrific crime”

Jabouin was arraigned on Friday, Aug. 14, and remanded to the Rockland County Jail without bail.

“The determination and skill of Orangetown Police Department detectives, officers and our law enforcement partners in seeking justice for Mr. Franklin and his family was shown throughout this investigation," Orangetown Police Chief Donald Butterworth added. "We will continue to work closely with the Rockland County District Attorney in the prosecution of the perpetrator of this violent criminal act.

If convicted, Jabouin faces a term of between 25 years to life in prison.

