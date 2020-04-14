Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Orangetown Daily Voice serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
Return to your home site

Menu

Orangetown Daily Voice serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan

Nearby Towns

  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Day Asks Cuomo To Close State Parks In Rockland
News

COVID-19: New Update On Number Of Fatalities, Cases By Town In Rockland County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The latest map outlining the number of COVID-19 cases in Rockland County. The darker shader areas have the most cases.
The latest map outlining the number of COVID-19 cases in Rockland County. The darker shader areas have the most cases. Photo Credit: Rockland County Government

The number of fatalities continues to rise in Rockland County from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As of Tuesday, April 14, there are 2,934 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Rockland Department of Health. The state, which uses cases by Zip codes, lists the number of cases in Rockland as 8,335.

In addition, there were 241 deaths reported in the county on Monday, and 263 on Tuesday.

Those hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 numbered 213, and those hospitalized for suspected COVID-19 was 275.

A breakdown of each Rockland County municipality's confirmed COVID-19 cases is as follows:

  • Spring Valley: 1,737
  • Monsey: 1,187;
  • New City: 651;
  • Nanuet: 447;
  • Suffern: 401;
  • Haverstraw: 320;
  • Stony Point: 234;
  • Pomona: 233;
  • Pearl River: 223;
  • Garnerville: 244;
  • Nyack: 212;
  • Congers: 162;
  • West Haverstraw: 154;
  • Valley Cottage: 145;
  • West Nyack: 116;
  • Blauvelt: 76;
  • Tappan: 78;
  • Orangeburg: 78;
  • Thiells: 56;
  • Sparkill: 36;
  • Piermont: 30;
  • Tomkins Cove: 22;
  • Sloatsburg: 21;
  • Palisades: 17;
  • Hillburn: 17.

Also on Tuesday, Rockland County Executive Ed Day has requested from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that all state parks be closed after receiving numerous complaints of large crowds at the venues.

He also requested that state Park Police increase the number of patrols to ensure social distancing and to deter large groups from gathering.

Day closed all county parks earlier in the month.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Orangetown Daily Voice!

Serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.