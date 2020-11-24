COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Rockland Cases By Community

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Rockland County is down after peaking at more than 1,500 late last week, but the number of patients hospitalized and the virus-related death toll are on the rise.

According to the county Department of Health, the number of active cases is at 1,399 on Tuesday, Nov. 24, down from 1,524 over the weekend and up from 1,100 earlier in the week.

A total of 60 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized from the virus, up from 51, and there were two new virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 693 since March.

There have now been a total of 20,708 COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of 313,797 tested. The overall 6.6 percent positivity rate remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community on Nov. 24:

Spring Valley: 241;

New City: 167;

Monsey: 138;

Suffern: 95;

Pearl River: 93;

Nanuet: 92;

Stony Point: 67;

Haverstraw: 65;

Garnerville: 56;

Congers: 52;

West Nyack: 43;

Nyack: 43;

Pomona: 39;

Palisades: 38;

Valley Cottage: 32;

Blauvelt: 31;

West Haverstraw: 26;

Tappan: 24;

Orangeburg: 21;

Sparkill: 11;

Piermont: 8;

Thiells: 6;

Hillburn: 3;

Tomkins Cove: 1.

