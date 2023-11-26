Automated Speeding Ticket Radar Program Takes Effect In Hudson Valley, Elsewhere In NY

The five-year program which has been rolled this year is a joint effort by State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and Thruway Authority (NYSTA). to enhance the state’s ongoing efforts to slow motorists down in work zones.

The so-called Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement (AWZSE) program is the result of legislation signed into law by Gov, Kathy Hochul in September 2021.

On Monday, Nov 20, work-zone speed units were launched on the Long Island Expressway and I-84 in the Hudson Valley, among other roadways. View the list of locations here in this link from ny.gov.

Here's how it works:

The system uses radar to identify any vehicle traveling equal to or faster than the posted speed limit, triggering the system to capture photos and the speed of the passing vehicle.

A series of images are captured of the vehicle as it approaches and passes the speed safety camera, including two photos of the back of the vehicle, to show the distance and time of travel.

The data collected, including the time, date, posted speed, vehicle speed, location, lane, and direction of travel is collected.

The license plate information is used to identify the registered owner of the vehicle captured.

A NYS Certified Technician reviews the violation and certifies that the information collected is correct.

A Notice of Liability is then created and mailed via first class mail to the registered owner of the vehicle within 14 business days if the owner is a resident of New York state, and within 45 business days if the owner is not a New York state resident.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within an 18-month period of first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within an 18-month period of first violation

The fines are subject to additional late fees.

Points will not be assessed against your driver’s license for any Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Violations. The penalties are civil in nature, with no criminal implications.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Orangetown and receive free news updates.