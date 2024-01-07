Hyde Park Drug-Dealing Duo Nabbed During Search, Police Say

The incident -- which took two illegal handguns and narcotics off the streets -- took place in Dutchess County on Thursday, Jan. 4 on Wagon Wheel Road in the town of Hyde Park, said Sgt. Adam Harris of the task force.

Harris said the warrant search was the result of an ongoing investigation by the task force into local drug sales.

Arrested during the search included Terrance A. Warren, age 30, and Bryant N. Rojas-Hill, age 31, both from the town of Hyde Park.

Warren was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon. He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

Rojas-Hill was also arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm after he was found to have a loaded illegal handgun. He was released to the supervision of the Dutchess County Probation.

Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony P. Parisi said in the years past the county led the entire state in overdose deaths per capita and that 2023 was no different with 92 overdose deaths and 300 non-fatal overdoses.

"My office through the Dutchess County Drug Task Force and with all our partners in law enforcement will work on all fronts to combat this epidemic," Parisi said. "Opioid peddlers who are taking advantage of our most vulnerable populations, our addicts, and our children should be on notice that we will utilize every available resource to remove this poison from the streets of Dutchess County.”

