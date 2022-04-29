Contact Us
Northwest Dutchess Daily Voice
Woman Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In Hyde Park

Joe Lombardi
North Cross Road in Hyde Park.
North Cross Road in Hyde Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a woman dead in the Hudson Valley.

It happened on Friday, April 29 in Dutchess County the town of Hyde Park at a residence on North Cross Road.

The Attorney General’s Office has been notified, according to New York State Police.

At this time there is no threat to the public, state police said.

This investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available, said state police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

