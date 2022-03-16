State Police Start St. Patrick's Day Impaired Driving Crackdown

New York State Police are beefing up patrols and sobriety checkpoints to help curtail impaired driving during the St. Patrick's Day celebration.

There will be an increased state police presence on New York roadways beginning on Wednesday, March 16 with the special traffic enforcement detail running through Sunday, March 20.

Police said that drivers can also expect to encounter additional DWI patrols and sobriety checkpoints during the enforcement period.

State Police will also be ticketing distracted drivers who are using handheld electronic devices and will conduct underage drinking and unlawful sales to minors details during the campaign, which was made possible through the Governor’s Traffic Safety Commission (GTSC).

Last year, troopers arrested 286 people for DWI during their St. Patrick’s Day enforcement, and issued nearly 500 tickets for distracted driving and 19,253 tickets in total.

According to police, drunk driving kills more than 10,000 people each year, with one person dying every 52 minutes of an alcohol-related crash.

“Choosing to drive drunk can ruin or end your life or someone else’s,” police said. “This St. Patrick’s Day, if you drink and drive, you face jail time, the loss of your license, a higher insurance rate, and dozens of unanticipated expenses.”

An impaired driving charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000.

To avoid becoming a statistic of the St. Patrick’s Day DWI enforcement, state police and the GTSC have instructed New Yorkers to take steps to “enjoy a safe holiday without jeopardizing lives on the road:”

Before the festivities begin, plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night;

Before you start drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home;

If you’re impaired, use a taxi or ridesharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation so you are sure to get home safely;

If available, use your community’s sober ride program;

Walking impaired can be just as dangerous as drunk driving. Designate a sober friend to walk you home;

If you see a drunk driver on the road, call local law enforcement. You could save a life.

