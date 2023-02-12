Good Samaritans Rescue Woman Run Over By Vehicle Outside Red Hook Convenience Store

The quick actions of two Good Samaritans are credited with rescuing a woman who was run over by a vehicle outside a convenience store in the Hudson Valley.

The incident happened in Dutchess County on Friday, Feb. 10 at approximately 2:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the Extra Mart located at 2 West Market St. in the village of Red Hook.

An investigation determined that the 76-year-old Red Hook woman was walking through the parking lot when a 2017 Buick being operated by a 90-year-old Red Hook man attempted to back out of a parking space and struck her.

This caused the woman to fall to the ground behind the vehicle, Red Hook Police said.

The driver, unaware of the collision, continued to back up, causing the woman to become entrapped under the vehicle, according to police.

A quick-acting witness ran to the woman's aid and stopped the driver from continuing to back up and with the assistance of another witness was able to free the woman from under the vehicle, said police.

The woman suffered minor injuries to her shoulder and legs and was transported by EMS to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie for further evaluation and treatment.

"No tickets have been issued at this time but the investigation is ongoing," said police.

Red Hook Police were assisted on the scene by the Red Hook Fire Department and Northern Dutchess paramedics.

