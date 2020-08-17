Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
Return to your home site

Menu

Northwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck

Nearby Towns

  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: Saugerties Police Department Hires First Black Police Officer Since Formation In 1929
Police & Fire

13-Year-Old LaGrange Cyclist Fatally Struck In Hyde Park Crash

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
The Speedway gas station on Albany Post Road
The Speedway gas station on Albany Post Road Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 13-year-old teen from after his bicycle collided with an oncoming southbound vehicle on a busy stretch of Route 9.

It happened in Dutchess County southbound around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 in Hyde Park in the area of Albany Post Road and Speedway Gas Station.

The victim, from LaGrange, was pronounced dead at the scene, Hyde Park Police said.

Both the identity of the cyclist and the 22-year-old driver of the car involved, a Poughkeepsie man, have not yet been released. 

The New York State Police is reportedly conducting a full reconstruction of the incident to further their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

See Attachment

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northwest Dutchess Daily Voice!

Serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.