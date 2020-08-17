13-Year-Old LaGrange Cyclist Fatally Struck In Hyde Park Crash

A 13-year-old teen from after his bicycle collided with an oncoming southbound vehicle on a busy stretch of Route 9.

It happened in Dutchess County southbound around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 in Hyde Park in the area of Albany Post Road and Speedway Gas Station.

The victim, from LaGrange, was pronounced dead at the scene, Hyde Park Police said.

Both the identity of the cyclist and the 22-year-old driver of the car involved, a Poughkeepsie man, have not yet been released.

The New York State Police is reportedly conducting a full reconstruction of the incident to further their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

