According to Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi, Dutchess County resident Bryan Whittle, of Pleasant Valley, was sentenced on Monday, April 1 to 12-and-half years in state prison and five years post-release supervision.

Whittle pleaded guilty to the charges against him in January.

Whittle was arrested on Friday, April 14, 2023, following an investigation led by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.

Their investigation eventually resulted in search warrants being served in his Pleasant Valley home where more than eight ounces of cocaine, fentanyl, and two illegal handguns were seized, the DA's Office said.

Whittle was on federal felony probation at the time of his arrest.

“Fentanyl is a curse in someone’s life, and you are handing it out," said Judge Edward McLoughlin during sentencing. "The ripple effects this has in the community and on families is palpable.”

