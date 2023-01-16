Staatsburg-Based Charity Designated For Donations After Death Of HS Senior

A charity located in the Hudson Valley has been designated for donations following the death of a teenager who was hit by an SUV while skateboarding.

Long Island resident Gerrin Hagen, who turned 18 on Monday, Dec. 26, played both ice hockey and lacrosse at Long Beach High School, where he was a senior.

The incident happened in Hicksville around 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12.

Hagen was riding his skateboard westbound on Cantiague Lane near Robbins Lane when he was struck by a 19-year-old driving a 2012 Honda Pilot, also traveling westbound, Nassau County Police said.

He was transported to a local area hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver remained at the scene.

On Friday, Jan. 13, Hagen died from his injuries.

"On behalf of the district, I offer my sincere condolences and sympathies to the Hagen family and to all of Gerrin’s friends," Long Beach Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Gallagher said in a statement on Friday. "As many in our community know, Gerrin was a wonderful student, a talented athlete, and a friend to so many. His loss is a tremendous one for our school community."

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the following charity located in Dutchess County: Anderson Center for Autism, 4885 Route 9, Staatsburg , NY 12580.

Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 16, and Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home in Island Park.

A funeral mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 at St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church in Long Beach.

The interment will be at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Old Westbury.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.