Member Of National Guard From Hyde Park Dies Suddenly At 26

A Hudson Valley resident and member of the New York Army National Guard has died unexpectedly at the age of 26.

Dutchess County resident William Christopher Bean IV, of Hyde Park, died in Albany on Monday, April 18, according to his obituary.

Bean was born in Poughkeepsie, and he graduated in the class of 2015 from Franklin D. Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park.

He began serving as a combat medic in the New York Army National Guard in 2020. He also was a volunteer firefighter with Roosevelt Engine Company #3 in Hyde Park, his obituary said.

"When not spending time with his son, Nathan, his hobbies included playing the guitar and listening to the music he loved, especially his classic vinyl records," his obituary reads. "He also liked to spend time in his home gym and practice mixed martial arts."

He is survived by his wife, son, mother, stepfather, two brothers, and sister.

Memorial calling hours will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, at the Sweet’s Funeral Home in Hyde Park, his obituary reported.

Bean's family requested that memorial donations be made to Stop Soldier Suicide, at PO Box 110605 in Durham, NC 27709.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.