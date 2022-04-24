Contact Us
Northwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
Return to your home site

Menu

Northwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Obituaries

Member Of National Guard From Hyde Park Dies Suddenly At 26

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
William Christopher Bean IV
William Christopher Bean IV Photo Credit: Sweet's Funeral Home

A Hudson Valley resident and member of the New York Army National Guard has died unexpectedly at the age of 26.

Dutchess County resident William Christopher Bean IV, of Hyde Park, died in Albany on Monday, April 18, according to his obituary.

Bean was born in Poughkeepsie, and he graduated in the class of 2015 from Franklin D. Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park.

He began serving as a combat medic in the New York Army National Guard in 2020. He also was a volunteer firefighter with Roosevelt Engine Company #3 in Hyde Park, his obituary said.

"When not spending time with his son, Nathan, his hobbies included playing the guitar and listening to the music he loved, especially his classic vinyl records," his obituary reads. "He also liked to spend time in his home gym and practice mixed martial arts."

He is survived by his wife, son, mother, stepfather, two brothers, and sister.

Memorial calling hours will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, at the Sweet’s Funeral Home in Hyde Park, his obituary reported.

Bean's family requested that memorial donations be made to Stop Soldier Suicide, at PO Box 110605 in Durham, NC 27709.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.