Month-Long Investigation Leads To Arrest Of Accused Fentanyl Dealer In Red Hook

A month-long investigation into drug sales in the Hudson Valley has led to the arrest of an alleged fentanyl dealer.

Dutchess County resident Shawn W. Phillips, age 40, of the town of Red Hook, was apprehended on Friday, Oct. 21, by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.

Phillips' arrest is the result of a month-long investigation into fentanyl sales in the Dutchess County area, said Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, coordinator of the task force.

The investigation led to a search warrant being executed at a residence in Red Hook where cash and fentanyl were seized, Harris said.

"Phillips is believed to be responsible for the distribution of a significant quantity of fentanyl found in counterfeit Oxycodone 30 mg in the Dutchess County area, and this arrest is believed to have disrupted a pipeline of fentanyl being transported into Dutchess County," Harris said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent. According to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal.

Phillips was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

The task force was assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and K-9 Unit.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

