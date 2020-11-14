Dutchess Roadway Renamed In Honor Of Service By Veterans

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Veterans Day naming the portion of Route 9 that runs through the Town of Wappinger the "Wappinger Veterans Memorial Highway."

"Veterans Day gives us time every year to honor those who have dedicated their lives to protect our nation, as well as reflect on the meaning of a life in service," Governor Cuomo said in a statement on Wednesday, Nov. 11. "By renaming the portion of the State highway system in Dutchess County, we are showing our appreciation for the sacrifice these brave service members and their families have made, as well as honoring the enduring legacy of their heroism."

The legislation, according to Cuomo, was requested by the Town of Wappinger.

"Wappinger is fortunate enough to be home to heroes with names that grace our local parks like Major Joseph McDonald, Sergeant Mark Palmateer and Major Daniel Martz," said Assembly Member Kieran Michael Lalor ."Wappinger is also a place where many humble veterans reside, work and contribute to our community in innumerable ways.

"Along with (State) Sen. Sue Serino and the Town of Wappinger, I am very pleased that Route 9 in Wappinger is now known as Wappinger Veterans Memorial Highway in honor of these brave men and women who have served our nation and preserved our way of life."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.