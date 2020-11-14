Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
Return to your home site

Menu

Northwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck

Nearby Towns

  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Another New Increase In Cases, Positivity Rate For Testing
News

Dutchess Roadway Renamed In Honor Of Service By Veterans

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
A portion of Route 9 in the town of Wappinger, also known as Albany Post Road, which will be renamed the "Wappinger Veterans Memorial Highway."
A portion of Route 9 in the town of Wappinger, also known as Albany Post Road, which will be renamed the "Wappinger Veterans Memorial Highway." Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Veterans Day naming the portion of Route 9 that runs through the Town of Wappinger  the "Wappinger Veterans Memorial Highway."

"Veterans Day gives us time every year to honor those who have dedicated their lives to protect our nation, as well as reflect on the meaning of a life in service," Governor Cuomo said in a statement on Wednesday, Nov. 11. "By renaming the portion of the State highway system in Dutchess County, we are showing our appreciation for the sacrifice these brave service members and their families have made, as well as honoring the enduring legacy of their heroism."

The legislation, according to Cuomo, was requested by the Town of Wappinger. 

"Wappinger is fortunate enough to be home to heroes with names that grace our local parks like Major Joseph McDonald, Sergeant Mark Palmateer and Major Daniel Martz," said Assembly Member Kieran Michael Lalor ."Wappinger is also a place where many humble veterans reside, work and contribute to our community in innumerable ways. 

"Along with (State) Sen. Sue Serino and the Town of Wappinger, I am very pleased that Route 9 in Wappinger is now known as Wappinger Veterans Memorial Highway in honor of these brave men and women who have served our nation and preserved our way of life."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northwest Dutchess Daily Voice!

Serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.