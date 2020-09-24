Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Uptick In Cases In Dutchess Linked To Residential Facility

Zak Failla
Hedgewood Home For Adults
Hedgewood Home For Adults Photo Credit: Google Maps

A rise in COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County has largely been traced back to a residential facility which has been placed under a temporary quarantine.

The latest information from the Dutchess County Department of Health found that there are currently 138 active COVID-19 cases, 48 of which are in Beacon, by far the most in the county.

According to Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, the bulk of those new cases have been linked to the Hedgewood Home for Adults assisted living facility in Beacon.

The facility accounted for at least 30 of the new cases, which were directly tied to the facility. In response, the county’s Department of Behavioral and Community Health has issued an order requiring residents in the facility to quarantine, as well as any staff members who test positive.

“Our job as individual members of this community remains unchanged,” Beacon Mayor Lee Kyriacou stated while addressing the recent rise in cases. “Each of us must continue to do our part — social distancing and face coverings in public, quarantining if required, being respectful to all.”

There have been a total of 5,089 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 162,913 tested in Dutchess since the pandemic began. There are currently six patients hospitalized with the virus and no municipality has more than 14 active COVID-19 cases. 

