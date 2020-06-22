COVID-19: Here's Rundown Of Cases By Town As Dutchess Starts Phase 3 Of Four-Phase Reopening

There are less than a dozen patients still hospitalized with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dutchess County as the Hudson Valley prepares to enter Phase 3 of its four-phase reopening of the economy.

Phase 3 starts on Tuesday, June 23.

Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 4,138 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County, with 11 still hospitalized and several other cases still under investigation.

There has been a total of 151 virus-related deaths in county residents, and 3,734 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus.

In Dutchess, 253 COVID-19 cases are still active.

A breakdown of active cases of COVID-19 in Dutchess County by municipality:

Poughkeepsie City: 35;

Poughkeepsie: 23;

Hyde Park: 17;

Wappinger: 14;

Beacon City: 11;

East Fishkill: 7;

Wappingers Falls Village: 7;

Beekman: 6.

There are less than five cases in:

Amenia;

Clinton;

Dover;

Fishkill;

Fishkill Village;

Lagrange;

Milan;

Millbrook Village;

Millerton Village;

North East;

Pawling;

Pawling Village;

Pine Plains;

Pleasant Valley;

Red Hook;

Red Hook Village;

Rhinebeck;

Rhinebeck Village;

Stanford;

Tivoli Village;

Union Vale;

Washington.

In Phase 3, limited indoor dining will be permitted, as well as personal care service businesses such as nail salons and tattoo parlors, though there will be restrictions in place and guidelines to follow.

Before opening, businesses would have to provide the state with a written safety plan, employees and patrons must wear face coverings, social distancing must be practiced, and there will be limits to buildings’ occupancy.

Bars and restaurants will be limited to 50 percent capacity during Phase 3, and patrons sitting at the same table must be in the same party, which will be limited to 10 people total. Tables -- indoors and outdoors -- will also be separated by six feet.

Personal care businesses will also be limited at 50 percent capacity, customers and stations must also be separated by six feet.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced that in Phase 3, gatherings of up to 25 people will be permitted, up from 10.

In the past 24 hours, 56,780 COVID-19 tests were conducted in New York State, Cuomo noted, with 552 (.97 percent) coming back positive. The total hospitalizations fell to 1,122, with 10 new deaths reported.

Since the pandemic hit New York in mid-March, 3,452,099 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, resulting in 388,488 positive tests. There have been 24,739 deaths tied to the virus.

