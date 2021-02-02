COVID-19: Dutchess Sees 10 More Virus-Related Deaths; New Breakdown Of Cases By Community

There were 10 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Dutchess County over the weekend, as the number of active cases being monitored continues to drop.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dutchess has reached 19,123, with 1,489 active as of Tuesday, Feb. 2, down from 1,541 on Friday, Jan. 29.

In Dutchess, the new fatalities bring the overall death toll to 357 since the pandemic began in March last year.

The seven-day rolling positive infection rate in Dutchess down to 6.21 percent after during upwards of 7 percent last week.

Twenty COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Dutchess County hospitals, leaving a total of 152 being treated for the virus in Dutchess, down from 172 on Friday.

Health officials said that 17,277 in Dutchess have contracted COVID-19 and recovered.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Feb. 2:

Poughkeepsie City: 91;

Poughkeepsie: 88;

East Fishkill: 74;

Wappinger: 57;

Fishkill: 41;

Hyde Park: 38;

Beekman: 32;

LaGrange: 26;

Beacon City: 20;

Pleasant Valley: 17;

Dover: 16;

Rhinebeck: 15;

Red Hook: 13;

Wappingers Falls Village: 11;

Pawling: 10;

Union Vale: 9;

Clinton: 6;

Pawling Village: 6.

There are less than five active COVID-19 cases in Amenia, Fishkill Village, Milan, Millbrook Village, North East, Pine Plains, Red Hook Village, Rhinebeck Village, Stanford, Washington, and Tivoli Village.

There were 175,038 COVID-19 tests administered in New York in the latest data released by the state, resulting in 8,508 new cases for a 4.86 percent positive infection rate, down from more than six percent earlier in the week.

Twenty-seven-one COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals, as the total rose to 8,003 still being treated statewide, down by more than 500 a week ago. There are 1,500 patients in ICU, and 987 are currently intubated. There were 141 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, there have been 1,410,656 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of 32.16 million tested. There have been 35,178 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began.

