'Modern Day Tour De Force': Waterfront Hyde Park Estate Listed For $19.9M

Expansive water views, a hefty price reduction, and indoor and outdoor pools, and gardens are some of the highlights of a $19.9 million estate for sale in the Hudson Valley.

Called a "modern-day tour-de-force," the estate located in Dutchess County offers an "incredible" waterfront setting on a peninsula in the town of Hyde Park, overlooking the Hudson River with a two-bedroom guest house, sculpture garden, collector's garage, and outdoor kitchen, according to Zillow. 

A helipad also sits on the property at 46 Ledgerock Lane. 

Zillow says the nine-bathroom home, also features a theater, a billiards room and bar, soaring ceilings, rare woods, and plenty of marble to complete the luxury vibe. 

The estate is close to Rhinebeck for a day out and only two hours from New York City for shopping. 

The property had been listed at $25,000,000 in August 2023.

For more on the property from Zillow, click here. 

