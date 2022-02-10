This Eatery Named Most Romantic Restaurant In New York

A publication has shared its pick for the most romantic restaurant in New York just in time for Valentine's Day.

Il Buco Alimentari in New York City, was named the most romantic eatery in the state by Eat This, Not That. It is located at 53 Great Jones St. in the Bowery section of Manhattan.

The publication shared a ranking of the most romantic restaurants in all 50 states on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Il Buco Alimentari was named to the list thanks to its Valentine's Day tasting menu. Guests can order four courses at $95 per person.

The restaurant offers artisanal pasta dishes and pizzas, along with a variety of other main courses.

"I had lunch here the other day and enjoyed the atmosphere of nice food in a gourmet food store environment," Jonathan D., of Massachusetts, said in a Yelp review. "The staff was friendly and the striped bass main course was cooked well with crispy sweet potatoes. We also tried the beets which were a good contorni. Overall, worth a trip"

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.