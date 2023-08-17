Mostly Cloudy 75°

SHARE

Hyde Park Man Nabbed With Defaced Semi-Auto Pistol, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon found during a traffic stop.

Davis A. Weir
Davis A. Weir Photo Credit: Hyde Park Police
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Dutchess County resident Davis A. Weir. age 33, of Hyde Park, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 13 around 6:30 p.m., in the area of Violet Avenue and Yates Avenue in Hyde Park. 

According to Hyde Park Police Robert Benson, when officers stopped Weir for speeding they could see a handgun on the driver's side floorboard.

Weir, who was the only person in the vehicle, denied ownership of the loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol which was defaced, and did not have a legal state pistol permit, Benson said.

Weir was arrested and charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a loaded weapon second degree
  • Criminal possession of a defaced handgun third degree
  • Traffic ticket for speeding

He was arraigned at the Town of Hyde Park Justice Court. and remanded to the custody of the Dutchess County Jail on $15,000 cash bail, $30,000 bond, and/or a $75,000 partially secured bond. 

to follow Daily Voice Northwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE