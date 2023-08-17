Hyde Park Man Nabbed With Defaced Semi-Auto Pistol, Police Say

Dutchess County resident Davis A. Weir. age 33, of Hyde Park, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 13 around 6:30 p.m., in the area of Violet Avenue and Yates Avenue in Hyde Park.

According to Hyde Park Police Robert Benson, when officers stopped Weir for speeding they could see a handgun on the driver's side floorboard.

Weir, who was the only person in the vehicle, denied ownership of the loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol which was defaced, and did not have a legal state pistol permit, Benson said.

Weir was arrested and charged with:

Criminal possession of a loaded weapon second degree

Criminal possession of a defaced handgun third degree

Traffic ticket for speeding

He was arraigned at the Town of Hyde Park Justice Court. and remanded to the custody of the Dutchess County Jail on $15,000 cash bail, $30,000 bond, and/or a $75,000 partially secured bond.

