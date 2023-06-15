Child Porn: Former Staatsburg Daycare Worker Nabbed With Images, Videos, Police Say

Dutchess County resident Ross E. Schultz, age 20, of Staatsburg, was arrested on Wednesday, June 14, by state police following an investigation.

According to state police, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, state police investigators began an internet "crimes against children investigation" after they received a cyber tip from an online social media platform that the suspect, later identified as Schultz, was in possession of a media file containing child pornography.

The investigation into the incident led investigators to execute a search warrant at Schultz’s residence, where they seized numerous electronic and storage devices.

Schultz, a former substitute daycare worker, was arrested after he was found to be in possession of child pornography, state police said.

He was released on an appearance ticket for possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child.

Schultz is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, June 22.

