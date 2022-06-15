Contact Us
Business

Hyde Park Restaurant, Brewery To Close After 27 Years In Business

Nicole Valinote
Hyde Park Brewing Company
Hyde Park Brewing Company Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A Hudson Valley brewery and restaurant will soon close after 27 years in business.

Hyde Park Brewing Company announced that Saturday, June 18, will be its last day in business. 

The eatery is located at 4076 Albany Post Road.

"It is with sincere gratitude and appreciation for our patrons and business associates to announce that after 27 years in business at the Hyde Park Brewing Company, we have come down to our final days," the owners announced.

The owners added that the business environment in the past two years has changed and ultimately it was unsustainable to continue operating the brewery.

"Our time in the Hyde Park community has been a wonderful journey," the owners said. "We have always been proud to provide friendly service and hospitality to our customers throughout the years. It was always about, 'Good Friends, Great Food and Exceptional BEER'. When the doors first opened in 1996 we never imagined what it would grow into today!"

