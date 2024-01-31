Airborne Car Crashes Into Red Hook Home, Police Say

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 9:15 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 30 on Route 9G in the town of Red Hook.

According to Red Hook Police, the crash took place when a 2002 Subaru driven by a 41-year-old Catskills man was driving south on Walkers Hill Road when the car crossed into the northbound lane, struck an embankment, became airborne, and hit the home.

The driver as well as a woman inside the home were not injured in the crash, police said.

The unidentified driver was issued tickets for failing to keep right and speed unreasonable and prudent.

Red Hook Police were assisted at the crash scene by the Tivoli Fire Department, Northern Dutchess Paramedics, and the state police.

