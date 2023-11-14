27-Year-Old Hyde Park Woman Accused Of Kidnapping Baby

Dutchess County resident Ashley M. Hernandez, of Hyde Park, was charged on Sunday, Nov. 12, for kidnapping and child endangerment following the incident at the Golden Manor Motel on Albany Post Road in the town of Hyde Park.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police, Hernandez became engaged in a verbal domestic dispute with her partner which led to Hernandez driving the partner, along with the partner’s 11-month-old child, to the Golden Manor Motel.

The pair continued to argue resulting in Hernandez locking her partner out of the vehicle and fleeing with the child, Hicks said.

The child is not related to Hernandez, nor does she have any custodial rights to the child, he added. Troopers located Hernandez and the child, who was in good health, near the motel a short time after the initial report.

Hernandez was arraigned and remanded to Dutchess County Jail on a $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 bond, or $30,000 partially secure bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

