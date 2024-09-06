Stretch Of Route 116/121 In North Salem Reopens: Alternating Traffic To Continue

The stretch of Route 116/121 in North Salem between Baxter Road and the intersection of Route 121 (Peach Lake Road) and Route 116 (Titicus Road) reopened to traffic on Wednesday, Sept. 4 after being closed in July for a culvert replacement, according to North Salem Supervisor Warren Lucas.

Although motorists can once again utilize that section of road, the contractor undertaking the project will still have to occasionally alternate traffic with flaggers as crews install stone walls on the culvert's face.

This should take around two weeks to complete, Lucas said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

