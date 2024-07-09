Section Of Route 121/116 In North Salem To Close For Extended Time: Here's Where

A stretch of Route 116/121 between Baxter Road and the intersection of Route 121 (Peach Lake Road) and Route 116 (Titicus Road) will close for several weeks as crews from the New York State Department of Transportation work to replace a culvert that became blocked by a large stone and a couple of logs, according to North Salem Town Supervisor Warren Lucas.

The work to begin clearing the culvert began on Monday, July 8. However, the closure will not begin until later in the week or the next week depending on the track of Hurricane Beryl, Lucas said.

Motorists will be able to use Bloomer Road and June Road as a detour to avoid the closure, which is expected to last around a month when it begins.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Salem and receive free news updates.