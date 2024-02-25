Purdys Train Station Gets New Elevator, Accessibility Upgrades

The improvements, which were made to the Purdys Metro-North Station in North Salem, were announced by the MTA on Thursday, Feb. 22.

The upgrades include a new elevator that travels between the station's parking lot and the Purdys Road (Route 116) overpass, as well as a new sidewalk compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act that leads from the elevator to the existing station entrance.

The station is the third in Westchester to receive such improvements this year, which were also completed at the Scarsdale and Hartsdale stations, both also on the Harlem Line.

"This is the fourth elevator that we’ve put into service along the Harlem Line in only the first two months of this year," said MTA CEO Janno Lieber, who continued, "With today’s announcement, 85% of Metro-North’s Harlem Line in Westchester County is now fully accessible – just 2 full-service stations left to go.”

North Salem Town Supervisor Warren Lucas commended the upgrades.

"This makes pedestrian access much safer for the residents of Purdy's and for the employees of the nursing homes who walk to work every day," Lucas said, adding, "It also significantly shortens the morning commute."

The latest upgrades follow improvement efforts started at the station in 2019 and commenced by the Town of North Salem and the Department of Transportation, which included sidewalks and traffic light controls funded by grant money. Additionally, the DOT built an overpass to carry commuters across Route 116 to the stairs leading to the station.

