Scarsdale Train Station Gets New Elevator, Accessibility Improvements

In an announcement on Thursday, Jan. 11, MTA officials announced the opening of a second elevator at the Scarsdale Metro-North Train Station.

The new elevator is located in an enclosed tower that serves the Grand Central Station-bound platform.

Additionally, the overpass at the station was raised seven inches to give more vertical clearance for Metro-North trains. Other enhancements added to the station as part of the project include:

A new ADA-compliant sidewalk from the new elevator at street level;

A new walkway connecting the elevator platform level landing to the station platform and overpass;

More benches, leaning bars, LED lighting, and heaters on the overpass;

Rebuilt motorcycle parking at street level.

The announcement of the upgrades comes just weeks after improvements at the Hartsdale Metro-North Station were announced, which also included a new elevator.

Westchester and Scarsdale officials praised the upgrades.

"This is absolutely more than just an event and elevator, it's about this station being accessible for everyone," said Scarsdale Mayor Justin Arest, who added, "Thank you so much to the MTA and Metro-North for all the work that went into doing this. It truly was a partnership. I also want to thank Scarsdale village staff who put in a lot of hours to make sure we were helping and assisting in every way that we could.”

Westchester County Executive George Latimer also commented on the upgrades, saying, "This project not only upgrades existing infrastructure but also symbolizes a commitment to expanding access, ensuring that everyone can embark on their journeys seamlessly. Together, we're building a more inclusive and connected Westchester.”

The Scarsdale station is the second-busiest in Westchester after the White Plains station, with more than 2,500 boardings each day, MTA officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Scarsdale and receive free news updates.