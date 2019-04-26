Wet Mess: Rain, Thunderstorms Will Make For A Washout To End Workweek

Separate rounds of steady -- at times heavy -- rain, with thunderstorms possible, will make for a washout to end the workweek.

The first batch of rain arrived overnight ahead of a warm front which will move through later in the afternoon on Friday, April 26.

Another round of rain will come in advance of a cold front late in the day and into the evening. The highest likelihood for thunderstorms will be with that second round of rain, which will start around 5 p.m.

The high temperature will be around 60 degrees.

Rain and showers will continue until around 11 p.m. Friday, followed by showers overnight.

A total of an inch-and-a-half of precipitation from the two storm systems is possible.

Skies clear on Saturday, April 27, leading to a mostly sunny day with a high in the mid 50s.

Sunday, April 28 will be partly sunny with a high in the mid 50s. There is a 50-50 chance of rain after 9 a.m.

Monday, April 29 will be sunny with a high near 60.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.