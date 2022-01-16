Warnings, Advisories Issued As Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, 50 MPH Winds Takes Aim On Region

Warnings and advisories are in effect as a potent, fast-moving storm that will bring a mix of snow, significant icing, heavy rain, and damaging gusty winds takes aim on the region.

The time frame for the storm is after nightfall Sunday, Jan. 16 into Monday afternoon, Jan. 17 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

After a frigid start with single-digit temperatures in the morning, Sunday's high will rebound in the afternoon and reach the low 30s, but strong winds will make it feel much cold, and clouds will thicken during the day.

The storm system is expected to arrive from south to north after sunset on Sunday evening, with a mix of heavy rain, sleet, and snow, and continue into Monday afternoon.

For a look at warnings and advisories in effect, see the first image above.

Snow will change to rain in coastal areas where the temperature will rise above the freezing mark Sunday evening.

Generally, a trace to an inch is expected in New York City, Long Island, and coastal areas before the changeover to rain, with 1 to 2 inches of snowfall predicted in areas just a bit farther north, 2 to 4 inches farther inland with some parts of the region seeing 3 to 6 inches. Areas in upstate New York and northern New England could see 6 to 18 inches of snowfall. Parts of western New York and elsewhere in the Northeast could get up to 24 inches of snow. (Click on the second image above to see projections by AccuWeather.)

"The storm will move swiftly northeastward with the heaviest snow lasting only about six hours and most of the snowfall spanning about 12 hours," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger, who noted that "the intense rate of snowfall will make up for its short duration."

The storm will be accompanied by dangerous wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour that could cause power outages. Areas near the coast could see 60 mph gusts, especially eastern Long Island.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.