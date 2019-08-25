Contact Us
Weather

Tropical Storm With Uncertain Path In Atlantic Could Become Hurricane In Days

Joe Lombardi
The latest models have Tropical Storm Dorian moving toward Cuba on Friday, Aug. 30 (see image above), but its path after that is unclear.
A tropical storm with an uncertain path has formed in the Atlantic and could reach hurricane status in a matter of days, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical Storm Dorian could become a hurricane as soon as Tuesday, Aug. 27, when its maximum sustained winds are expected to be 80 miles per hour. It now has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

It's the fourth tropical storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season and is now located about 500 miles east-southeast of Barbados and moving at a rate of about 13 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory issued at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25.

“The tropical storm is forecast to move generally west-northwestward at a similar forward speed for the next several days,” the hurricane center said.

The latest models have Dorian moving northwest toward Cuba on Friday, Aug. 30 (see image above), but its path after that is unclear.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

