Tropical Storm Moving Toward US Could Become Hurricane

Joe Lombardi
Read More Stories
A look at Tropical Storm Eta (marked in red) and a low-pressure system has developed in the Atlantic Basin (marked in yellow). Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center
Tropical Storm Eta (marked in red). Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center

A tropical storm that left dozens dead and more than 100 missing in Central America is moving toward the United States and may become a hurricane within hours.

Tropical Storm Eta is located over the Florida Straits just north of central Cuba on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 8. (See image in red above.)

It could strengthen into a hurricane before reaching Florida late Sunday night.

A hurricane warning has been issued for the Florida Keys and other parts of Southern Florida are under a tropical storm warning.

Elsewhere over the Atlantic basin on Sunday afternoon, recent satellite-derived wind data confirm that a low-pressure system has developed several hundred miles southwest of the Azores, the National Hurricane Center said. 

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with this system is currently disorganized. However, the low could slowly develop tropical or subtropical characteristics during the next several days while it moves eastward or east-northeastward over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean. 

It likely won't form until at least five days, the Hurricane Center said.

