Tracking Hurricane Isaias: Region Remains In Latest Projected Path

This region, and much of the Northeast, remains within the projected path of the second named hurricane of the season.

The latest forecast track for Category 1 storm Isaias, including its "cone of uncertainty," was released Saturday morning, Aug. 1 by the National Hurricane Center. (See first image above.)

Isaias (pronounced "ees-ah-EE-ahs") became a hurricane ahead of schedule early Friday morning, July 31, is now closing in on Florida's east coast. It's then expected to head up the East Coast and into the Northeast.

It's packing maximum sustained near 85 miles per hour.

It's expected to reach the Carolinas on Monday, Aug. 3 before arriving along the coast of the Northeast region sometime on Tuesday, Aug. 4 into Wednesday, Aug. 5.

It is too early to project its strength at that point, but some predictions say it could have 65 mph winds as it moves through the New York/New Jersey/Connecticut tristate region and into Massachusetts and the rest of New England.

"Interests along the entire U.S. East Coast should monitor the progress of Isaias and updates to the forecast," the National Hurricane Center said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

