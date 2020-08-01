Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Tracking Hurricane Isaias: Region Remains In Latest Projected Path

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The latest projected path for Hurricane Isaias, released Saturday morning, Aug. 1 by the National Hurricane Center. Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center
The projected path of Hurricane Isaias by AccuWeather. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A satellite image of Hurricane Isaias. Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center

This region, and much of the Northeast, remains within the projected path of the second named hurricane of the season.

The latest forecast track for Category 1 storm Isaias, including its "cone of uncertainty," was released Saturday morning, Aug. 1 by the National Hurricane Center. (See first image above.) 

Isaias (pronounced "ees-ah-EE-ahs") became a hurricane ahead of schedule early Friday morning, July 31, is now closing in on Florida's east coast. It's then expected to head up the East Coast and into the Northeast.

It's packing maximum sustained near 85 miles per hour.

It's expected to reach the Carolinas on Monday, Aug. 3 before arriving along the coast of the Northeast region sometime on Tuesday, Aug. 4 into Wednesday, Aug. 5.

It is too early to project its strength at that point, but some predictions say it could have 65 mph winds as it moves through the New York/New Jersey/Connecticut tristate region and into Massachusetts and the rest of New England.

"Interests along the entire U.S. East Coast should monitor the progress of Isaias and updates to the forecast," the National Hurricane Center said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.