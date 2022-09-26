Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Alert Issued For Woman Who's Gone Missing In Hudson Valley
Weather

Tornado Touched Down In NY During Severe Round Of Storms

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A file photo of a tornado.
A file photo of a tornado. Photo Credit: NOAA.gov

A tornado touched down in New York during a round of severe according to the National Weather Service.

The twister was confirmed on Long Island, in Mattituck in Suffolk County on Sunday night, Sept. 25, the National Weather Service said.

It touched down around 11:15 p.m. Sunday and lasted until about 11:20 p.m., traveling about 2 miles.

It was an EF-0 tornado with estimated wind speeds of around 85 miles per hour.

An EF-0 is the second weakest of the six levels of tornadoes on the Enhanced Fujita scale.

The EF scale classifies tornadoes into six categories:

  • EF0 - Weak, winds of 65 to 85 mph
  • EF1 - Weak, winds of 86 to 110 mph
  • EF2 - Strong, winds of 111 to 135 mph
  • EF3 - Strong, winds of 136 to 165 mph
  • EF4 - Violent, winds. of 166 to 200 mph
  • EF5 - Violent, winds of more than 200 mph

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.