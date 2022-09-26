Tornado Touched Down In NY During Severe Round Of Storms

A tornado touched down in New York during a round of severe according to the National Weather Service.

The twister was confirmed on Long Island, in Mattituck in Suffolk County on Sunday night, Sept. 25, the National Weather Service said.

It touched down around 11:15 p.m. Sunday and lasted until about 11:20 p.m., traveling about 2 miles.

It was an EF-0 tornado with estimated wind speeds of around 85 miles per hour.

An EF-0 is the second weakest of the six levels of tornadoes on the Enhanced Fujita scale.

The EF scale classifies tornadoes into six categories:

EF0 - Weak, winds of 65 to 85 mph

EF1 - Weak, winds of 86 to 110 mph

EF2 - Strong, winds of 111 to 135 mph

EF3 - Strong, winds of 136 to 165 mph

EF4 - Violent, winds. of 166 to 200 mph

EF5 - Violent, winds of more than 200 mph

