Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Toddler Shot During Triple-Fatal Home Invasion Clings To Life
Weather

Storm Scenarios: Will Potential Nor'easter Move Up Coast Or Veer Out To Sea?

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the first possible track for the storm. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at the second possible path for the weekend storm. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at the third possible path for the weekend storm. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

As the weekend nears, three possible paths have emerged for a potential Nor'easter leading into Ground Hog Day.

The time frame in this region is Saturday afternoon, Feb. 1 and overnight into Sunday, Feb. 2, which happens to be Groundhog Day.

The storm is expected to gather in the southeastern United States on Friday, Jan. 31 before heading northeastward for the weekend. If it merges with a separate storm moving east from central Canada, it is expected to move inland up the coast, quickly gaining strength, and leading to Scenario 1 in the first image above.

"If the two storms join quickly, then the southern storm will rapidly strengthen along the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts and precipitation could expand inland from the Interstate 95 corridor to the I-77 and I-81 corridors," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek.

If the storm moves off the coast (Scenario 2 in the second image above), it would also have a significant impact.

In the third possible path (See image No. 3), the storm would veer out to sea after reaching the middle Atlantic Coast, and there would be little or no impact on this region.

There is still much uncertainty surrounding the strength and path of the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.