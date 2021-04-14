Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Snow Way! Parts Of Region Will See Wintry Mix, Accumulation As New Storm System Moves Through

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at areas where a wintry mix (shown in pink) is expected Thursday night, April 15 into Friday, April 16. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at areas where accumulating snowfall is expected: between 1 to 3 inches (light blue), 3 to 6 inches (blue) and 6 to 12 inches (dark blue). Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A springlike stretch of mild temperatures will be coming to end as a slow-moving storm system will bring rounds of wet weather, including a wintry mix and accumulating snowfall to parts of the region.

Wednesday, April 14 will be the calm before the storm, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 60s.

After that, get set for a big change, and for some in the Northeast, a rare round of spring snowfall.

There will be rain and showers throughout the day on Thursday, April 15, which will be colder, with the high temperature only in the mid 40s. Wind strength will be between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

The precipitation will continue overnight into Friday, April 16. 

That's when some parts of the region are expected to see a wintry mix and snow. For a look at those areas (shown in pink), see the first image above.

Portions of upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, western Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine could see as much as 6 to 12 inches of snowfall. For a look at those areas, click on the second image above.

"The next storm to arrive in the Northeast Thursday into Friday will be the same one responsible for bringing a return to snowy, wintry weather in the northern Plains early in the week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said. "As it arrives in the Northeast, it will still have enough cold air with it to bring some spring snow, especially at higher elevations."

Friday will be cloudy and rainy with a high temperature in the upper 40s.

About 2 inches of rainfall is expected from Wednesday afternoon until Friday night.

Skies are expected to clear and temperatures will begin to climb during the weekend.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.