Sharp Drop In Temps Will Be Followed By Rare Halloween Blue Moon, Time To Fall Back

After a mixed bag of precipitation winds down, there will be a sharp drop in temperatures leading into the "Fall Back" Halloween weekend.

Generally, about 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected for parts of the region where there has not been accumulating snow. Snowfall accumulation of between 1 to 3 inches is possible in some spots north of I-84 in New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

The daytime temperature Friday, Oct. 30 will hold steady in the mid to upper 30s.

There will then be a sharp drop in temps as skies clear overnight, with the low in the mid to upper 20s.

Halloween Day, Saturday, Oct. 31 will be a bright and sunny day with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s.

For just the first time since World War II, a Halloween blue moon will be visible to the entire world Saturday evening, although thickening clouds may reduce visibility in the region. (A blue moon is when there is more than one full moon during a month.)

After that, it will be time to "Fall Back" and set clocks back an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warmer with the high temperature in the mid 40s.

Monday, Nov. 2 and Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, will both be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the mid 40s.

