Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Area: Tornadoes, Hail Possible

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for the entire region with multiple rounds of storms accompanying a cold front that will move through the area.

The storms will bring drenching rain, flash flooding, frequent lightning and damaging wind gusts, along with relief following the heat wave. Tornadoes and hail are also possible. (See the first image above.)

Rain showers with embedded thunderstorms will develop and move across the area starting Monday afternoon and continuing through early Tuesday morning, July 23.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued just before 2:30 p.m. and is in effect until 10 p.m. Monday.

Rainfall totals 1 to 2 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible. (See second image above.)

The most severe storms are expected late in the day and at night on Monday.

Flash flooding, including in rivers and streams, is possible from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour could bring down trees, tree limbs and utility lines, causing power outages.

There will be some lingering showers during the day on Tuesday as the cold front finally pushes through, leading to cooler and comfortable conditions. The precipitation will wrap up by around 1 p.m. on a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the upper 70s.

Wednesday, July 24 will be mostly sunny with a high around 80 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

