North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Weather

Severe Storms Expected With 70 MPH Wind Gusts, Drenching Downpours, Possible Tornadoes

Joe Lombardi
Severe storms are expected to bring flooding downpours and damaging wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour. Isolated tornadoes are possible. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region from 2 p.m. Saturday until Sunday morning. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A new round of severe thunderstorms is expected to sweep through the region.

The time frame for storm activity is from mid-afternoon, Saturday, July 17. through the early morning hours of Sunday, JUly 18.

The primary threat is damaging wind gusts, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued Saturday morning.

Wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour are possible. Drenching downpours are expected. Isolated tornadoes are possible. (See the first image above.)

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region from 2 p.m. Saturday until Sunday morning. (Click on the second image above.)

Skies will be partly sunny prior to the arrival of the storm system. It will be hot and humid with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the upper 70s and a chance for more thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

