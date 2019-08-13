Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Expect Traffic Delays During Woodstock Festival, State Police Say
Weather

Projected Rainfall Totals Increase For Storm System Sweeping Through Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the latest projected rainfall totals for Tuesday, Aug. 13. through Wednesday, Aug. 14. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A few heavy downpours are expected at times during the day and evening on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at the projected forecast for 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

The storm system sweeping through the area is now expected to bring more rainfall than had been predicted.

Generally, 1 to just over 2 inches of rain is forecast with locally higher amounts of as much as 3 inches in some spots. (See the first image above.)

The highest amounts will be over New York City, Long Island and Coastal Connecticut.

The bulk of the rain will fall during the afternoon and early evening hours on Tuesday, Aug. 13 on a mostly cloudy and humid day in which the high temperature will be in the upper 70s.

A few heavy downpours are expected at times during the day and evening, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement released Tuesday morning. Localized flash flooding is possible, with urban and poor drainage flooding more likely.

Damaging winds and large hail are also threats,

Storm activity will wind down overnight, at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.

There's a chance for more showers through around 7 a.m. Wednesday. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 80s.

Thursday, Aug. 15 will be partly sunny with a high temperature near 80 degrees. There is a chance of afternoon storms and for showers in the evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.