Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Killed After House Fire Breaks Out In Area
Weather

Nicole Expected To Become Hurricane, Bring Drenching Rain, Gusty Winds To Northeast

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The latest timing and track for Nicole from AccuWeather.com. The latest timing and track for Nicole from AccuWeather.com.
The latest timing and track for Nicole from AccuWeather.com. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at projected rainfall amounts for Nicole in the Northeast from AccuWeather.com. A look at projected rainfall amounts for Nicole in the Northeast from AccuWeather.com.
A look at projected rainfall amounts for Nicole in the Northeast from AccuWeather.com. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Nicole will move through the Northeast from the west starting late Friday, Nov. 11. Nicole will move through the Northeast from the west starting late Friday, Nov. 11.
Nicole will move through the Northeast from the west starting late Friday, Nov. 11. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
The latest timing and track for Nicole released Wednesday morning, Nov. 9 by the National Hurricane Center. The latest timing and track for Nicole released Wednesday morning, Nov. 9 by the National Hurricane Center.
The latest timing and track for Nicole released Wednesday morning, Nov. 9 by the National Hurricane Center. Photo Credit: NWS NOAA National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen to hurricane status before bringing drenching rain and gusty winds to the Northeast.

Packed with maximum sustained winds of around 70 miles per hour with higher gusts, the center of Nicole will move near or over the Bahamas by midday Wednesday, Nov. 9, and approach the east coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area Wednesday night, the National Hurricane Center said.

For the latest projected timing and track for Nicole from AccuWeather.com, click on the first image above.

Nicole's center is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday, Nov. 10, and then across the Carolinas on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, the hurricane center said.

It's then expected to be downgraded to post-tropical cyclone status by Friday night over the Mid-Atlantic states before approaching the Northeast.

A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected from the remnants of Nicole in this region, mainly on Saturday, Nov. 12. 

Parts of upstate New York and northern New England could see between 4 and 8 inches of rainfall (areas in dark green in the second image above).

"A corridor of heavier rain is likely throughout the Appalachians from Virginia up to northern New England," according to AccuWeather.com. "In this zone which will extend from near Washington, DC., to the northwestern suburb of Philadelphia and the central Hudson Valley of New York, locally higher amounts are likely." 

The tropical system will lead to an increase in temperatures, with highs in the mid 60s on both Friday and Saturday.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which began on Wednesday, June 1, ends on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.