Here's How Long Latest Round Of Soaking Rain, Storms Will Last

A new round of drenching rain with isolated thunderstorms is sweeping through the area.

The storm system moving north from the Midwest and the Southeast will be a quick-moving one.

Rain, heavy at times, will fall mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 13 followed by a chance of showers after 2 p.m. with areas of fog. The temperature will hold steady at around 60 degrees. There could be an isolated thunderstorm at any time, but the storms are not expected to be severe.

The chance for showers will continue through late Thursday night.

Between a quarter inch to a half inch of rainfall is now forecast through Thursday night, with locally higher amounts possible. (See image above.)

Friday, June 14 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 70s and a slight chance of showers between 8 a.m. and noontime.

Saturday, June 15 will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high around 80.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.