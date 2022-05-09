Has Spring Finally Sprung? Here's What's In Store This Week

Get set for a spring fling.

A stretch of rainy and raw days can now be put in the rearview mirror as dry and warmer conditions have arrived in the region and the first prolonged stretch of true springlike weather is finally in the forecast.

In fact, temperatures will climb past the 70-degree mark after weeks of unseasonable temperatures for this time of year.

Monday, May 9 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 60s, according to the National Weather Service. It will be blustery with wind gusts up to around 30 miles per hour.

Tuesday, May 10 will be sunny with the high temperature in the mid 60s. Winds gusts will be as high as around 25 mph.

The mercury is then expected to be right around the 70-degree mark on Wednesday, May 11, as the climb in temps by day continues with sunny skies.

It will be bright and sunny again on Thursday, May 12, with a high temperature all the way into the mid 70s.

Friday, May 13 will hardly be unlucky weather-wise, with partly sunny skies and a high temperature again in the mid 70s.

At this point, a round of unsettled weather is on track for the weekend, with showers currently expected both days.

