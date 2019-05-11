Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Eye On The Storm: Get Set For Plunge In Temperatures After Mix Of Rain, Sleet, Snow

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The storm will bring snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Northeast.
The storm will bring snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Northeast. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

While there still remains some uncertainty surrounding a storm system that will sweep through the area late in the week, bringing a mix of rain, sleet and snow, one thing is definite.

The storm will bring about a plunge in temperatures.

Here's the latest five-day forecast:

Tuesday, Nov. 5: A sunny stretch comes to an end on a mostly cloudy day, with a high in the upper 50s. There will be a chance for showers.

Wednesday, Nov. 6: Sunny with a high temperature around 50 degrees.

Thursday, Nov. 7: After a partly sunny start to the day, clouds will increase in the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the low 50s, but drop to around 30 degrees for the overnight low. Rain is likely to arrive sometime in the late afternoon or early evening. There is a 70 percent chance of a wintry mix and snow overnight, especially in the pre-dawn hours.

Friday, Nov. 8: The chance for rain, sleet and snow continues through around 8 a.m. Friday. Little or no accumulation is expected in the region. Skies will gradually clear and become partly sunny Friday, but it will be much colder, with the high temperature only in the mid to upper 30s. The overnight low temperature will fall to the mid or upper 20s.

Saturday, Nov. 9: Sunny and continued cold with a high temperature near 40 degrees. The overnight low will be around the freezing mark.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.