Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Bright, Sunny July 4th Will Be Followed By New Round Of Storms

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Storms
Storms Photo Credit: Photo by Daoudi Aissa on Unsplash

A clear and dry Independence Day will be followed by the return of stormy weather in the region.

Monday, July 4 will be sunny and seasonable with a high temperature of around 80 degrees and calm winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be partly sunny through Tuesday morning, July 5, before becoming overcast in the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the low 80s.

Scattered showers will arrive in the mid afternoon Tuesday, with thunderstorms possible Tuesday night into the overnights hours as the storm system moves through.

Wednesday, July 6 will start off with clouds and spotty showers before skies become mostly sunny. The high temperature will be in the low 80s, with breezy conditions, including wind gusts as high as 20 miles per hour.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.