North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Blast Of Arctic Air Will Be Followed By Chance For Snowstorm

Joe Lombardi
The storm moving west to east is expected to affect the region on Sunday, Jan. 31, and Monday, Feb. 1. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A blast of Arctic air will arrive on Friday, Jan. 29 prior to the storm. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A system that brought a mix of accumulating snow, sleet, and rain to the region will be followed by a blast of Arctic air and then the potential for an even more significant storm.

The storm moving west to east is expected to affect the region on Sunday, Jan. 31, and Monday, Feb. 1. (See the first image above.)

"How much snow falls from the mid-Atlantic and central Appalachians to New England may depend on whether the storm re-strengthens or a secondary storm forms along the Atlantic coast on Monday," AccuWeather Forecasting Manager Dan DePodwin said.

"A stronger storm or near-coast secondary storm would have the potential to bring heavy snow to the Northeast while a weaker storm or no secondary storm might only bring light and easily managed precipitation."

The blast of Arctic air will arrive on Friday, Jan. 29 prior to the storm. (See the second image above.)

Precipitation from the midweek storm system that arrived on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 26 will wind down by around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, which will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the upper 30s and wind-chill values between 25 and 30 degrees.

There is a slight chance for snow showers Wednesday evening.

Thursday, Jan. 28 will start out mostly cloudy before skies clear in the afternoon on a breezy day with a high temperature around 32 degrees and wind-chill values between 15 and 20 degrees. Wind gusts will be as high as 30 miles per hour in some parts of the region.

Friday, Jan. 29 will be mostly sunny, blustery, and cold as the Arctic blast arrives. The high temperature will only in the low to mid 20s with wind speed between 18 and 25 mph.

Saturday, Jan. 30 will be sunny with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

Sunday will start out partly sunny before clouds thicken by midday, followed by a chance for snow. The high temperature will only be around 32 degrees.

The chance for snow continues on Monday, Feb. 1 into Tuesday, Feb. 2.

It's too early to predict possible snowfall accumulation totals as there is uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the early-week storm system.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

