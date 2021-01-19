Alberta Clipper System Could Bring Light Snow

A storm system that will pass through the region could bring a round of snowfall.

The time frame for the Alberta Clipper is early in the morning on Inauguration Day, Wednesday, Jan. 20.

During that time, there could be scattered snow showers, flurries, and snow squalls across the region, with a dusting possible, and the possibility of slick roadways for a brief time.

Tuesday, Jan. 19 will be partly sunny and brisk with a high temperature around 40 degrees and wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees.

Clouds will increase overnight with the low temperature in the upper 20s.

After the weak Clipper system passes through Wednesday morning, it will become partly sunny and breezy in the afternoon with a high temperature in the mid 30s, and wind-chill values between 20 and 25 degrees. Winds will be between eight and 18 miles per hour with gusts as high as between 26 and 30 mph.

It will be partly cloudy over with the low temperature around 20 degrees and wind-chill values between 15 and 20 degrees.

Thursday, Jan. 21 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

