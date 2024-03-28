'We Want To Send Our Love': It's (Permanent) Closing Time For Hudson Valley Deli

The owners of the popular Orange County restaurant, Wolfies of Warwick say Saturday, March 30 will be its last day.

With tears, owner Sarah Carew said the rising costs are so prohibitive that the decision was made to close despite the many friends she has made, the love for her employees, and the smiles of the customers.

"We just can't keep paying the high prices or pass along the increases to our customers any longer," Carew said.

The restaurant was known for its homemade pastrami, matzo ball soup, and stacked sandwiches.

Carew says a great example of the price increases is the cost of something as simple as cabbage for the coleslaw that comes with every meal.

"The price has more than doubled in the past year," she said. "I used to pay $10 for 50 pounds, now I'm paying $27."

Add the cost of the different types of insurance needed, the licenses and building costs, and beer and wine licenses, it just didn't make sense to keep going.

"We aren't going to skimp on quality and serve an inferior product either," she added.

But, it's going to be hard to say goodbye at the same time.

"It's like a family, all of the people. The customers, the employees, everyone," Carew said.

She plans to return to her former career as a jeweler and rejoin the family business.

"It's so sad and I have tears daily," Carew added.

So, if you are craving a pastrami sandwich or want to say goodbye, now is the time. You have until Saturday.

