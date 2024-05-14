US Presidential Scholars: 6 NY High School Seniors Awarded Top Honor

Six graduating seniors from New York were among just 161 high school students across the country to be selected as a US Presidential Scholar, one of the nation’s highest honors for students.

Established in 1964, the award recognizes distinguished seniors who have shown exceptional accomplishments in areas like academics, leadership, and service to their school and communities.

The program was later expanded to include students in the visual, creative, and performing arts, and in career and technical education fields.

In the Empire State, the following graduating seniors were named 2024 US Presidential Scholars:

Nassau County

Ariana Amanda Watson – Lawrence High School in North Woodmere

Detola D. Badmus – Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Elmont

Elaine Wong – Garden City Senior High School

Natasha Kulviwat – Jericho Senior High School

New York City

Sheldon Y. Liu – Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan

Onondaga County

Thomas A. Willsll – Cicero North Syracuse High School

All six students will be invited to Washington, DC in June for the National Recognition Program, which features various events and enrichment activities.

Their visit will culminate in a medallion presentation ceremony at the White House.

