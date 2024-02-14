Update: Hudson Valley HS Student With 'Heart Of Giant' Gets Paid Trip To Super Bowl

Putnam County high schooler Eduardo Recinos, a student at Putnam Valley High School, was presented with the 2023 Heart of a Giant award by the New York Giants in early December 2023. In addition to getting the chance to meet Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, Recinos was also gifted four tickets to the Super Bowl, which was held on Sunday, Feb. 11.

The award, presented by both the Giants and the Hospital for Special Surgery, places focus on high school tackle and flag football athletes, student managers, student mascots, and other team members who show "that extra something special," according to USA Football.

Recinos was nominated for the award with the help of a submission video put together by his fellow students, parents, coach, teammates, and other school staff, who were in awe of his ability to become an essential part of his school's football team despite his cerebral palsy diagnosis.

According to his teammates, coach, and athletic director, Recinos is a "universal hype man" for the team and is always there to keep track of everything and lend support to the players during games.

In the submission video put together by his friends and family, Recinos reflected on his impressive accomplishments: "I have become more mature, I have learned to speak up more to find my voice...One thing I've learned from football is working together as a group."

In addition to his trip to the Super Bowl, the Heart of the Giant award also included a $10,000 donation that was made to the Putnam Valley school district in Recinos's honor.

Recinos attended the big game with his dad, Eduardo, his sister, Elissa, and brother, Emanuel.

